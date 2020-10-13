Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.