Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) vs. GTY Technology (OTCMKTS:GTYH) Financial Review

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -87.14% -0.64% -0.47% Beyond Commerce 16.10% -22.52% 10.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTY Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 143.29%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.96, suggesting that its stock price is 496% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 4.41 -$97.37 million N/A N/A Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 0.95 -$5.47 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTY Technology.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

