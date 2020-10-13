BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.05 Million

Equities analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report sales of $69.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $72.60 million. BG Staffing reported sales of $79.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $278.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.17 million to $282.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.12 million, with estimates ranging from $302.13 million to $312.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%.

BG Staffing stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. BG Staffing has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

