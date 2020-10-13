BidiPass Market Cap Achieves $947,323.91 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $947,323.91 and $388,231.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.98 or 0.04815055 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031762 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,554,371 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

