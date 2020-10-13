Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.74

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.59, with a volume of 1888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $1,448,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $1,529,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,670,130.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock worth $411,082,572 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

