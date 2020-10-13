Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $30.68 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $30.68 or 0.00269639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 billion and approximately $644.54 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00097826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.01495084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008910 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

