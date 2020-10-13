Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,435. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.25 per share, with a total value of $196,828.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at $148,832,326.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,031 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $36,718,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.