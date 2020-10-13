BitBar (BTB) One Day Volume Tops $304.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00024222 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last week, BitBar has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $130,887.07 and approximately $304.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,867.46 or 3.14921817 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

