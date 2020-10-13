Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $565,544.42 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $565,544.42 and approximately $3,910.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00629246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00071236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 107.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000825 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars.

