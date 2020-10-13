BitNewChain Price Up 176.1% Over Last Week (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 162.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 176.1% against the dollar. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $2.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.01093640 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003974 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

