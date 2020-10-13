BitWhite Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $64,093.59 and approximately $25,193.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

