BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

Shares of MUI opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.