Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MUS stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

