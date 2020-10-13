BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

