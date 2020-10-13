Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.