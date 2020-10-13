Blackstone Group LP Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Shares of BX stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

