Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.49. Blonder Tongue Labs shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 9,499 shares traded.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

About Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

