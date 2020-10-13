Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.06.

BLMN opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,168 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 330,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

