Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BCRHF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

