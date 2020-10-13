BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.68.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

