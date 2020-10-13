Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $56.12 on Monday. Boc Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

