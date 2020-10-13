Bonness Enterprises Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 197,631 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 545,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

