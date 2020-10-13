Bonness Enterprises Inc. Buys 898 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.