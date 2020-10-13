Bonness Enterprises Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 8.4% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stryker by 115.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.25. 12,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

