Bonness Enterprises Inc. Cuts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,920. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

