Bonness Enterprises Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. 588,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,675.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

