Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. 405,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

