Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

INTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

