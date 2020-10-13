Bonness Enterprises Inc. Sells 23,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lessened its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 31.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Progressive worth $54,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 99.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,846. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

