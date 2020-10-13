Bonness Enterprises Inc. Sells 3,426 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,920. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

