Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by 140166 to “Neutral”

140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $976.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 46.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

