Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

BDN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

BDN stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after buying an additional 1,830,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,196 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

