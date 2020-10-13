Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Gap Down to $246.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $246.50, but opened at $238.50. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $241.60, with a volume of 171,185 shares traded.

BRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target (up from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.24 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.