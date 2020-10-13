Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 184,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

