Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Joanne Wilson Acquires 18 Shares

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson bought 18 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £140.04 ($182.96).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, with a total value of £138.08 ($180.40).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 776 ($10.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 827.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 767.28. Britvic Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

