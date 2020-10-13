Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

