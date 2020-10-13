Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:BNL opened at $16.90 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $17.10.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

About Broadstone Net Lease

