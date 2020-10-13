Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.