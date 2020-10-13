Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Apache reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.99 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 154.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Apache stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

