Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.10). Apache reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative net margin of 154.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.99 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. BidaskClub upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

APA stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.73. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

