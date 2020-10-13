Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $904.90 Million

Analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce sales of $904.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $904.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $905.20 million. Avient posted sales of $705.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.65 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

AVNT stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

