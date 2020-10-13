Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 191.18% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Shares of CQP opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.20. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

