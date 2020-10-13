Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

