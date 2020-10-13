Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Points International reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of PCOM opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Points International during the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Points International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

