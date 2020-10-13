Brokerages Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $77.79 on Friday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $5,650,696.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,692,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,785 shares of company stock worth $8,576,341. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $979,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $2,719,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.