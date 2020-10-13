Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MESA stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $128.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.37. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

