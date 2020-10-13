Brokerages Expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08).

MBRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

