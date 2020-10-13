Brokerages Expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Nlight also reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.53. Nlight has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,054 shares of company stock worth $866,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nlight by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 42.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nlight by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

