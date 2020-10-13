Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.91 Million

Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce $104.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.43 million and the lowest is $103.39 million. Plug Power posted sales of $56.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $300.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.74 million to $321.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $394.95 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $444.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $864,004.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,118,328 shares of company stock worth $15,037,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 361,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988,463. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

