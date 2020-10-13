Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SDC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.62.

In related news, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 over the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 148,007 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 61,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.